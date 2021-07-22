Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 58 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHR opened at $279.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $261.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $199.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $190.34 and a 1 year high of $287.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. lifted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.27.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

