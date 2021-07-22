Perigon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KSS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 16,171 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,693,000 after purchasing an additional 56,314 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $687,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $51.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $18.28 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.15.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -82.64%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

