PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.350-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.42.

PKI stock opened at $156.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $109.54 and a 52-week high of $162.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

In other news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

