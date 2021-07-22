Permian Investment Partners LP Sells 704,097 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Permian Investment Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,508,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704,097 shares during the quarter. WillScot Mobile Mini makes up approximately 15.6% of Permian Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Permian Investment Partners LP owned approximately 1.99% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $125,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,575,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 415.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 142,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 114,618 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,252,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,504,000 after purchasing an additional 125,581 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 44.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,463,000 after purchasing an additional 260,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,848,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.83. 8,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,672,035. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $30.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $425.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.37 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 17,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $496,725,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Bartlett purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 129,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,097. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 23,806,760 shares of company stock valued at $663,470,812 over the last 90 days. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

