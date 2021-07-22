Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Acquired by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,044,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,384 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Perrigo worth $42,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 31.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,192,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606,007 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 692.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,334,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,360 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth about $48,130,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Perrigo by 263.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,474,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Perrigo by 148.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 863,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,953,000 after acquiring an additional 515,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $45.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.48. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $57.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.