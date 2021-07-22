PFM Health Sciences LP Acquires 40,645 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,587,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 40,645 shares during the period. Horizon Therapeutics Public makes up approximately 4.5% of PFM Health Sciences LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. PFM Health Sciences LP’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $146,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.47. 27,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,820. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.20. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $98.33. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $9,264,279.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,603.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total value of $2,374,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 920,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,449,035.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,001 shares of company stock valued at $16,615,912. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HZNP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.