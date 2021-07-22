PFM Health Sciences LP Has $7.05 Million Holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,161 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP’s holdings in Certara were worth $7,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CERT. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter worth about $2,226,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter worth about $1,686,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter worth about $506,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERT traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $25.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -79.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Certara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.41.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. Certara’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $85,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 350,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,941,145.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig R. Rayner sold 108,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $2,800,436.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 416,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,719,810.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 282,944 shares of company stock worth $7,472,235. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.40.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

