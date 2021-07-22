PFM Health Sciences LP Raises Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 1.2% of PFM Health Sciences LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. PFM Health Sciences LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $39,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Danaher by 29.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,758,000 after buying an additional 32,661 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Danaher by 27.3% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 9.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Danaher by 16.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 306,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,915,000 after buying an additional 42,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on DHR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.27.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $9.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $288.94. 82,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,544. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $206.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $261.17. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.34 and a fifty-two week high of $287.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

