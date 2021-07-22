Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of photomasks. Photomasks are high precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits. A key element in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays, photomasks are used to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of flat panel displays and, to a lesser extent, other types of electrical and optical components. They are produced in accordance with product designs provided by customers at strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. “

Shares of PLAB opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Photronics has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $14.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.34 million, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.18.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.27 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 5.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Photronics will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 35,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $485,388.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,765.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 9,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $123,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,735.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $788,189. 3.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,431,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,144,000 after purchasing an additional 102,069 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,723,000 after purchasing an additional 73,538 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Photronics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,057,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,596,000 after acquiring an additional 55,963 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Photronics by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 809,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,412,000 after acquiring an additional 398,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Photronics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

