Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Short Interest Update

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the June 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 499,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. 15.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PPC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Shares of PPC opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $26.27.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

About Pilgrim's Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

