Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.65. 415,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,474. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.38.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PNFP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

