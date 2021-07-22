Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nicolet Bankshares in a report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the bank will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nicolet Bankshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NCBS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

NASDAQ:NCBS opened at $70.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.33. The stock has a market cap of $696.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.67. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1-year low of $53.23 and a 1-year high of $86.25.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 13.38%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,051,000 after purchasing an additional 58,272 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 248,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,755,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after buying an additional 11,495 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

