Piper Sandler Boosts Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target to $42.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cytokinetics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.36.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $29.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.38. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $31.41.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 213.63% and a negative net margin of 230.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, insider David Cragg sold 14,999 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $324,428.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $129,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,703 shares of company stock worth $1,877,973. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,927,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,433,000 after purchasing an additional 316,365 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,703,000 after acquiring an additional 54,011 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,561,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,569,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after acquiring an additional 565,222 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.