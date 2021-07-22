Piper Sandler Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Truist Financial in a research note issued on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TFC. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

TFC stock opened at $55.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $62.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.46.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,430,635,000 after buying an additional 3,823,712 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,158,514,000 after buying an additional 3,449,655 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,621,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,126,000 after buying an additional 469,307 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,307,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,009,289,000 after buying an additional 133,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,487,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $903,251,000 after buying an additional 266,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

