Piper Sandler Comments on Victory Capital Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Victory Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the company will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.11. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Victory Capital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

VCTR has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Victory Capital from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victory Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $31.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $33.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $212.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 125.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 65.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

