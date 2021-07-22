PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $81.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.19% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PJT Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.80.

Shares of PJT opened at $74.18 on Thursday. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $51.91 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.95.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 247.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

