PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.21% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of PLx Pharma in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXP opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.78. PLx Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $20.80. The company has a market cap of $448.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 5.07.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.56). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PLx Pharma will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PLx Pharma news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 487,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,088,867.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PLx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,931,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLx Pharma in the first quarter worth $4,099,000. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLx Pharma in the first quarter worth $2,740,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in PLx Pharma by 100.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 139,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PLx Pharma in the first quarter valued at $2,006,000. 31.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard drug delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system, which provides patients with vascular disease and diabetic patients who are candidates for aspirin therapy based on physician recommendation, with fast, reliable, and predictable platelet inhibition as compared to enteric-coated aspirin, as well as reduces the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers as compared with immediate-release aspirin, after seven days of treatment.

