Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $50.09 Million Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,363 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,147 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.68% of Hill-Rom worth $50,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRC opened at $118.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.31 and a 52 week high of $118.87.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

HRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

In other news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

