Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $40.11 Million in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 113,803 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $40,113,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $415.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $418.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,730 shares of company stock valued at $6,915,279 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.50.

