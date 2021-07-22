Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $34.67 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 255,214 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,666,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT stock opened at $141.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.08. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $395.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,391,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,591,645 shares of company stock valued at $3,978,991,425 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. lifted their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.87.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

