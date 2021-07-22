Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys 401 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 136.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 694 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,063,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $750,637,000 after purchasing an additional 510,582 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,197,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,924,000 after purchasing an additional 17,141 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,806,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,141,000 after purchasing an additional 583,221 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,770,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,453,000 after purchasing an additional 346,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,591,000 after purchasing an additional 164,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $1,031,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Denny bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,248.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 30,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,673. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $48.69 on Thursday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.71 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.89.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 43.24%. The business had revenue of $127.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.18 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.25%.

FFIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

