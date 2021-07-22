Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $31,000 Stake in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) by 64.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,595 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Revlon were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Revlon by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Revlon by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Revlon by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Revlon by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Revlon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Revlon alerts:

REV opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.09. The firm has a market cap of $613.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.86. Revlon, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Revlon, Inc. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Revlon

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Revlon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revlon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.