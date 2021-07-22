Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $35,000 Holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,654 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TELL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Tellurian by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 39,624 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth $4,471,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Tellurian by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 37,859 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Tellurian by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,825,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Tellurian by 220.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 32,958 shares during the period. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tellurian alerts:

In other Tellurian news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler purchased 100,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 205,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,643.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. DNB Markets raised Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI raised Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.02.

Tellurian stock opened at $3.87 on Thursday. Tellurian Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.98.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 95.01% and a negative net margin of 519.33%. The business had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 million. Research analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Tellurian Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.