Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $40,000 in Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of ORPH stock opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $203.07 million and a PE ratio of -1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.01. Orphazyme A/S has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $77.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orphazyme A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America cut Orphazyme A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen cut Orphazyme A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Orphazyme A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

