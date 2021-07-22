Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $29,000 Investment in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Camping World by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Camping World by 1,538.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Camping World by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

CWH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lifted their price target on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Camping World in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

CWH opened at $39.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.13. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.35.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. Camping World had a return on equity of 1,838.22% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

In other Camping World news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 145,008 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $6,545,661.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,609.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,003 shares in the company, valued at $24,008,209.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 731,630 shares of company stock worth $33,795,654. Company insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

