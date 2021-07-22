Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 43,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

In related news, insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $319,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,434.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HSII shares. TheStreet raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of HSII stock opened at $40.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.29. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.90. The company has a market capitalization of $797.94 million, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 16.08% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $193.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. Research analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.