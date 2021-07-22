Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 210 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lowered its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 50.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Novavax were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Novavax by 62.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Novavax during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Novavax by 17,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Novavax during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVAX opened at $210.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.59 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.30.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. The company’s revenue was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $11,346,962.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,702,091.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $765,293.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,551.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,439 shares of company stock valued at $16,722,075. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVAX shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Novavax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.14.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

