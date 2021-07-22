Polis (POLIS) Trading Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. One Polis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0735 or 0.00000229 BTC on major exchanges. Polis has a market cap of $722,740.42 and $5.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polis has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001503 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007360 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $394.54 or 0.01228890 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00010408 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

