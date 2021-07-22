Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on POAHY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Monday, March 29th. HSBC cut shares of Porsche Automobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POAHY opened at $10.75 on Thursday. Porsche Automobil has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $12.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.04.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Porsche Automobil’s previous annual dividend of $0.17.

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

