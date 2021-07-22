PotCoin Price Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 22nd. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $1,571.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PotCoin has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,146.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,994.34 or 0.06204003 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.78 or 0.01358727 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.61 or 0.00372091 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00134080 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.57 or 0.00602172 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00008229 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.66 or 0.00378469 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.89 or 0.00292057 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,450,999 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

