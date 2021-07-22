Potrero Capital Research LLC Acquires Shares of 80,880 Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR)

Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Prospector Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Prospector Capital in the first quarter valued at $1,946,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prospector Capital in the first quarter valued at $193,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Prospector Capital in the first quarter valued at $15,220,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prospector Capital in the first quarter valued at $5,838,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Prospector Capital in the first quarter valued at $1,261,000. 44.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRSR stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,050. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

