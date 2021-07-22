Potrero Capital Research LLC Invests $2.94 Million in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY)

Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC owned about 0.59% of Epiphany Technology Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $13,996,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,748,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,811,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,840,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,866. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

