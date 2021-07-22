Potrero Capital Research LLC Takes $4.67 Million Position in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,000. ThredUp accounts for approximately 1.1% of Potrero Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Potrero Capital Research LLC owned about 0.22% of ThredUp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter valued at $3,501,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter valued at $3,500,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter valued at $44,157,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter valued at $3,266,000. 22.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ThredUp stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,513. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.13. ThredUp Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $31.86.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.37 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

