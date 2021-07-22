Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC Cuts Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,893 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up 10.4% of Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $202,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 807.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,822,000 after buying an additional 16,627 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in ServiceNow by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,525,000 after buying an additional 80,628 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $11.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $578.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,276. The company has a market cap of $114.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 756.17, a PEG ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.77. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $414.60 and a 52 week high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.32.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $18,019,661. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

