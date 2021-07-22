Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) PT Raised to C$127.00 at CIBC

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$120.00 to C$127.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PRBZF. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Premium Brands from C$134.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Premium Brands from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRBZF remained flat at $$100.50 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 932. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of $72.04 and a 1 year high of $102.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.96.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

