Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 125,889 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,227,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,889 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.07% of Encore Capital Group worth $89,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,293,000 after acquiring an additional 86,674 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $617,000. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000.

In other news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $45,639.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,047.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $47.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $49.74.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $416.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.63 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 29.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ECPG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

