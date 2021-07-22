Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,993,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,063 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.10% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $78,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,568,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 65.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 272,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 108,023 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.2% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 241,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 8.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,624,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 129,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NEX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.72.

Shares of NYSE:NEX opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.76. The company has a market cap of $831.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 3.40. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.71 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 48.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX).

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.