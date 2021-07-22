Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 22,878.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,312,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,297,931 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.07% of Prothena worth $83,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRTA has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Prothena from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Prothena from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prothena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.70.

In other Prothena news, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 23,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $1,326,244.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 11,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $616,049.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,833,842. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $51.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 97.54 and a beta of 1.58. Prothena Co. plc has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $67.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.89.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

