Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 542,648 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,835,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 542,648 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $96,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 57.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $42.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.22. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $20.91 and a one year high of $44.05.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $209.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 237.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MXL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

In other MaxLinear news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $797,530.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 165,774 shares in the company, valued at $6,082,248.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $564,544.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,224 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,384. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

