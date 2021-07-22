Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 542,648 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,835,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 542,648 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $96,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 57.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of MXL stock opened at $42.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.22. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $20.91 and a one year high of $44.05.
MXL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.
In other MaxLinear news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $797,530.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 165,774 shares in the company, valued at $6,082,248.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $564,544.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,224 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,384. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.
About MaxLinear
MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.
