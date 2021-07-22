Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,648 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Principal Financial Group worth $35,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $63.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.63. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.39%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.09.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

