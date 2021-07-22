Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Releases Earnings Results

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PBAM traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.40. 50,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,612. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.72. The stock has a market cap of $136.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.51. Private Bancorp of America has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $25.25.

PBAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Private Bancorp of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Private Bancorp of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

