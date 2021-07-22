Profund Advisors LLC Makes New $70,000 Investment in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,260,000 after purchasing an additional 182,932 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $2,461,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $4,113,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMRX. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.77 on Thursday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.33.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

