Profund Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OPK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,722,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,526,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,289,000 after acquiring an additional 636,198 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,392,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,991 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,328,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,528,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after acquiring an additional 236,653 shares during the last quarter. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77. OPKO Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $6.27. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $545.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on OPKO Health in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, SVP Jon R. Cohen bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $97,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $11,999,598.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 775,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,840,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

