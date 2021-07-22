Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.460-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $529 million-$535 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $525 million.Progress Software also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.810-$0.830 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $45.53. 4,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,909. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.26. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.12%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Progress Software news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $33,194.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

