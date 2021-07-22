ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Holdings Lowered by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 56.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,465 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ProPetro by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,892,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,096,000 after buying an additional 1,145,985 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ProPetro by 266.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,331,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after buying an additional 968,812 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ProPetro by 13.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,435,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,279,000 after buying an additional 522,538 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ProPetro by 22.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,477,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,408,000 after buying an additional 448,793 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro during the first quarter valued at $3,010,000. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PUMP opened at $8.08 on Thursday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 3.33.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $293,085.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,269.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,793 shares of company stock worth $981,014. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

