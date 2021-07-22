Prosper (PROS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.26 Million

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Prosper coin can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00002258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prosper has a total market cap of $3.26 million and $185,741.00 worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Prosper has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00044491 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002336 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00012940 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Prosper Coin Profile

PROS is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars.

