Psagot Investment House Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. decreased its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 71.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 54.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,431 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $147,059.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,243,513.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 11,397 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $281,391.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,771 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,795.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,053 shares of company stock worth $6,766,856 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.91. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $194.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BE. Johnson Rice raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

