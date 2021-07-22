Public Index Network (PIN) Trading Up 49% Over Last Week

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 22nd. In the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded up 49% against the US dollar. One Public Index Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0744 or 0.00000233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Index Network has a total market cap of $11.33 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Public Index Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00038887 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00105666 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00141419 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,861.45 or 0.99902024 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Public Index Network Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Index Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Index Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Public Index Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Index Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.