Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) traded up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. 380 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.77.

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 3.49%.

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo engages in the generation of heat and electric power in the Moscow City and Moscow region. It operates in two segments, Electric Energy and Heat Energy. The company owns 15 power plants with an operational capacity of approximately 12,825 megawatts of electricity; and 43, 211 gigacalories/hour of heat capacity.

