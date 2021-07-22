Public Mint (MINT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $324,260.00

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0868 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Public Mint has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. Public Mint has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $324,260.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00054319 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000693 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000080 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 60.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.